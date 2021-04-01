Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Raised to $80.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EAT. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Get Brinker International alerts:

EAT opened at $71.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.72. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.67, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $11,974,452.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,348,352.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $64,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,870 shares of company stock worth $12,835,463. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.