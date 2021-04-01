Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,212,100 shares, a growth of 70.8% from the February 28th total of 709,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,212.1 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRLXF. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Boralex from $46.25 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boralex from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James downgraded Boralex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Boralex from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Boralex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of BRLXF traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $31.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.09. Boralex has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $44.17.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

