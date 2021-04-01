Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Booking from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,224.34.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,329.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,203.08 and a 1 year high of $2,469.58. The stock has a market cap of $95.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,294.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,039.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $23.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1,402.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,277 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after acquiring an additional 179,196 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,770,000 after acquiring an additional 68,627 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $901,810,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

