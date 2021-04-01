boohoo group (LON:BOO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BOO. Barclays upped their price target on boohoo group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on boohoo group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. boohoo group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 418.57 ($5.47).

LON:BOO opened at GBX 340 ($4.44) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 340.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 324.80. boohoo group has a 52 week low of GBX 176.15 ($2.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52.

In other boohoo group news, insider Iain McDonald purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 335 ($4.38) per share, for a total transaction of £335,000 ($437,679.64).

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

