Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $12.78 EPS

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($14.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($12.78), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ BOLT traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,864. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $43.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.48.

In related news, Director Edgar Engleman purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 552,700 shares of company stock valued at $11,054,000 in the last quarter.

BOLT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors.

