Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $12.78 EPS

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($14.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($12.78), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Bolt Biotherapeutics stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.42. 9,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,864. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $43.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.48.

BOLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Schatzman acquired 1,500 shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 552,700 shares of company stock worth $11,054,000 in the last 90 days.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors.

