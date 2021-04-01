Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $12.78 EPS

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($14.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($12.78), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Bolt Biotherapeutics stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.42. 9,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,864. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $43.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.48.
BOLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.
About Bolt Biotherapeutics
Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors.
