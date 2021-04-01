Bob’s Repair Market Cap Achieves $1.88 Million (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Bob’s Repair has a market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $60,957.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bob’s Repair token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded up 268.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00050248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $375.38 or 0.00633154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00067999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00026248 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Token Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

