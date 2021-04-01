Blox Price Tops $0.0492 on Top Exchanges (CDT)

Blox (CURRENCY:CDT) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Blox has traded up 33.5% against the U.S. dollar. Blox has a market capitalization of $33.16 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Blox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blox token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00050888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00020368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $377.03 or 0.00641728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00068041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00025879 BTC.

About Blox

Blox (CDT) is a token. Its launch date was July 16th, 2017. Blox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 674,579,184 tokens. Blox’s official Twitter account is @coindashio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blox is /r/CoinDash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blox’s official website is www.bloxstaking.com

