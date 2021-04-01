Blockzero Labs (XIO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $767,658.00

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $12.64 million and approximately $767,658.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000610 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00051936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.33 or 0.00640879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00068519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00026075 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

Blockzero Labs (XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,010,221 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

