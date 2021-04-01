Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $47,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 41.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,826.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 192,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 182,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $31.00 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.65.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

