BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,045,222 Shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 77.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,045,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Geospace Technologies were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GEOS. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Geospace Technologies by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Geospace Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management bought a new position in Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. 59.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GEOS opened at $9.12 on Thursday. Geospace Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $123.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.14.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.46 million during the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 20.08%.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

