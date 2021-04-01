BlackRock Inc. Purchases 3,206 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.19% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 256.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 57,696 shares in the last quarter. 43.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BW opened at $9.47 on Thursday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $810.29 million, a P/E ratio of -78.91 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.48.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 17,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,053.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 10,720,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $64,753,541.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,640,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,705,684.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,739,879 shares of company stock valued at $64,865,241 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

