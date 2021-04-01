BlackRock Inc. Invests $2.28 Million in Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 524,526 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ault Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ault Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Ault Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPW stock opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $10.94.

Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

