BlackRock Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stake in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,744,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426,412 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.59% of Qudian worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Qudian in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Qudian in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Qudian by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in Qudian during the 4th quarter valued at $600,000.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Qudian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

NYSE QD opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.11. Qudian Inc. has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

