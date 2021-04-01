BlackRock Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 457,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment stock opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $378.80 million, a PE ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.98. PennantPark Investment Co. has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $6.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised PennantPark Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

PennantPark Investment Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.