BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.76. 19,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,219. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $13.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.07.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.
