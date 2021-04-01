BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.76. 19,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,219. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $13.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.07.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 179,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 55,871 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 20,702 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the fourth quarter worth $185,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.