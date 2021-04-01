BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Short Interest Update

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 96.9% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BGIO stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.17. The company had a trading volume of 72,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,614. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $9.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGIO. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $961,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $669,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 50,084 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 31,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,577 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

