Bitcoin SV (BSV) Hits Market Cap of $4.37 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Bitcoin SV token can currently be purchased for about $233.76 or 0.00395358 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $4.37 billion and $1.52 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,124.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.94 or 0.00947049 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00052645 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002060 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000296 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,693,902 tokens. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

