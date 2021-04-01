Bitcoin Gold Price Hits $40.92 (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $716.75 million and $71.38 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $40.92 or 0.00069028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.19 or 0.00275259 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00088808 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000670 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars.

