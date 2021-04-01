Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $73.00

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 49.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $44,774.78 and $73.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0746 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 155.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00037554 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001624 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002582 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 157.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

