BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the February 28th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS:BIOYF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,019. BioSyent has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.97.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

