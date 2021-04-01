Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 254,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Biogen were worth $62,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.55.

BIIB stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $281.20. 5,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,897. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $363.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

