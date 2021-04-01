Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 568.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Biogen by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Biogen by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.55.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $280.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,897. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

