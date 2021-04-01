BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Sets New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $50.80 and last traded at $50.98, with a volume of 1628 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.74.

Specifically, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 23,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $1,433,585.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,106,070.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $7,403,949.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,402.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,852,882 shares of company stock valued at $110,478,938 over the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on BIGC. William Blair started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.90.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $4,323,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,714,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $5,883,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $1,593,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

