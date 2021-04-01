Berman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 952 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,776 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 594.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,153,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,129,000 after buying an additional 662,349 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,920,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,791,000 after buying an additional 298,996 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,342,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,599,000 after purchasing an additional 142,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,202.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,848,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RF opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RF. Evercore ISI raised Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.82.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

