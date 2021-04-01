Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 161 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 382.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,096,000 after purchasing an additional 303,700 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Accenture by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 265,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,225,000 after buying an additional 178,485 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Accenture by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 492,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $128,548,000 after buying an additional 170,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Accenture by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,503,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $392,823,000 after buying an additional 167,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.68.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total value of $1,056,584.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,883,022.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,482 shares of company stock worth $10,186,569 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $276.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.08. The firm has a market cap of $175.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $148.28 and a twelve month high of $281.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

