Berman Capital Advisors LLC Invests $237,000 in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 23,245 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,725,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $69,947,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 325.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 13,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $39.08 on Thursday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.35.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ONEM shares. Truist boosted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, insider Andrew S. Diamond sold 24,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $997,668.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,974.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 4,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $202,392.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,286.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 928,196 shares of company stock valued at $40,742,737 in the last three months.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

