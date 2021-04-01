Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $173,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 720.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,420 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,810,000 after buying an additional 3,819,777 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,191,000 after buying an additional 2,316,587 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2,573.4% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 973,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,897,000 after buying an additional 936,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,787,000 after buying an additional 879,355 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $51.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.12, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $52.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.07.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

