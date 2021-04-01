Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,829 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.17 on Thursday, hitting $134.76. The stock had a trading volume of 133,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,777,584. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $64.55 and a one year high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $153.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

