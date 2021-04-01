Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 36 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,069,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $7.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $360.49. 14,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,964. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $230.11 and a one year high of $379.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $407.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.00.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

