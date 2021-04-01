Berenberg Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADYEN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adyen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €860.80 ($1,012.71).

