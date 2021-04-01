Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€7.00” Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LHA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($8.47) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.45 ($6.41) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €7.30 ($8.59).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

LHA opened at €11.31 ($13.30) on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a fifty-two week high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,109.01, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.91.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.