Berenberg Bank Boosts Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target to GBX 3,340

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,180 ($41.55) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,160 ($41.29) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Persimmon to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 3,070 ($40.11) to GBX 2,915 ($38.08) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,349 ($43.75) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,360 ($43.90) to GBX 3,420 ($44.68) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Persimmon presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,044.80 ($39.78).

LON:PSN traded up GBX 84 ($1.10) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,024 ($39.51). The stock had a trading volume of 606,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,899. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,864.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,700.11. The company has a market capitalization of £9.65 billion and a PE ratio of 15.15. Persimmon has a twelve month low of GBX 1,602 ($20.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,113 ($40.67). The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $70.00.

In other Persimmon news, insider Dean K. Finch bought 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,718 ($35.51) per share, for a total transaction of £50,283 ($65,695.06). Also, insider Joanna Place bought 3,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,933 ($38.32) per share, for a total transaction of £99,956.64 ($130,593.99).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

