Benz Trading 25% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BENZ)

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Benz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Benz has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. Benz has a total market cap of $899.52 and approximately $1,205.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00064597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $191.23 or 0.00322510 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $458.58 or 0.00773393 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00090120 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00047984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00029002 BTC.

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. Benz’s official website is eaglepay.io . Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here

