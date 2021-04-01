Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 15,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 641,213 shares.The stock last traded at $44.59 and had previously closed at $44.53.

A number of research firms recently commented on BSY. Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised Bentley Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.69.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%.

In other Bentley Systems news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 22,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $907,630.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,677,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,030,369.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 100,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $4,485,147.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,576,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,506,983.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSY. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

