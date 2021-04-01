Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 36,251 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,254 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 36,251 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.2% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $37,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $122.15 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.83.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

