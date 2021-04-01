Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the February 28th total of 30,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Benitec Biopharma stock opened at $5.17 on Thursday. Benitec Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.84.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($151.26) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Benitec Biopharma will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Benitec Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

