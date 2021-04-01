Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,978,300 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the February 28th total of 13,750,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,514.5 days.

Beijing Capital International Airport stock remained flat at $$0.76 during midday trading on Thursday. Beijing Capital International Airport has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74.

Separately, DBS Vickers lowered shares of Beijing Capital International Airport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Beijing Capital Airport in the People's Republic of China. The company's aeronautical business is involved in the provision of aircraft landings and take-offs; passenger service facilities; ground support services; and fire-fighting services for domestic and foreign air transportation enterprises.

