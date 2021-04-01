Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 147,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,074.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BZLYF remained flat at $$4.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70. Beazley has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BZLYF shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Investec raised Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liability services, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

