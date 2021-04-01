Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 76,945 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,110,549 shares.The stock last traded at $74.35 and had previously closed at $74.59.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.65 and a 200-day moving average of $77.47.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

