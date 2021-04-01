Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Short Interest Down 17.8% in March

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the February 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 60.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BYCBF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of BYCBF opened at $2,225.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,225.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,217.47. Barry Callebaut has a 52-week low of $1,860.00 and a 52-week high of $2,385.00.

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants. It also offers treasury, management, conference, and training center services.

