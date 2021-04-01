Barclays Trims nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Target Price to $75.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NCNO. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.50.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $66.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.92. nCino has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 44,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $3,203,952.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer Lake sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total transaction of $61,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 831,723 shares of company stock valued at $61,053,767.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of nCino by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in nCino during the fourth quarter valued at $2,244,000. Accenture plc acquired a new stake in nCino during the fourth quarter valued at $80,456,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in nCino by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 73,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in nCino during the fourth quarter valued at $11,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

