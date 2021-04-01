Barclays PLC Sells 1,298 Shares of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in FBL Financial Group were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,392,000 after buying an additional 24,637 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in FBL Financial Group during the third quarter worth $12,773,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,235,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group during the third quarter worth $4,039,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FFG opened at $55.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.42. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.17. FBL Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $58.37.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $198.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.67 million. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 10.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FBL Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

FBL Financial Group Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

