Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCS. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.42. The company has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.12). Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Analysts expect that Barclays will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

