Barclays PLC Invests $151,000 in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSK. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK opened at $43.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.51. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $36.78 and a 12 month high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

