Barclays PLC Has $158,000 Stock Position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 81.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,880 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 514.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 723,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,941,000 after buying an additional 606,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,186,000 after purchasing an additional 102,941 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 140,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 1,018.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 207,840 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 687.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 53,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLNK shares. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.63. Blink Charging Co. has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -91.33 and a beta of 4.23.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.71% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%. The company had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million.

In other Blink Charging news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $22,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,295 shares in the company, valued at $44,784,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald Engel sold 46,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $2,250,775.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,572.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 766,981 shares of company stock valued at $33,661,019. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blink Charging Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.