Barclays PLC Has $148,000 Position in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,131 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Veru were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Veru by 362.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Veru by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 16,041 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Veru by 462.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Veru by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Veru by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. 23.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on VERU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Veru from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veru currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,017,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

VERU stock opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.85 million, a PE ratio of -38.48 and a beta of 0.71. Veru Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veru Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veru Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

