Barclays PLC Has $141,000 Position in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hookipa Pharma were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 949,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 642,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after buying an additional 18,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $998,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hookipa Pharma news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 166,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $2,426,958.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 368,283 shares of company stock worth $5,226,571. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HOOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.14.

NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The company has a market cap of $349.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 232.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. Equities analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

