Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 226.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpaWorld stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.37. The firm has a market cap of $904.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.65.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 98.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OSW shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

