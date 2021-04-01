Barclays Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €26.00 Price Target

AXA (EPA:CS) has been given a €26.00 ($30.59) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.61% from the company’s previous close.

CS has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €24.20 ($28.47) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.73 ($27.92).

CS stock opened at €22.89 ($26.92) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €21.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is €18.81. AXA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

